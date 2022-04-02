Iowa Department of Natural Resources finds ‘forever chemicals’ in 12 water supplies

A sampling of about 70 community water supplies in Iowa found detectable levels of toxic chemicals that persist indefinitely in the environment in a dozen of them, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR began its sampling late last year and published the last of its results this week on its website. The testing is meant to determine the prevalence of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — commonly referred to as PFAS or “forever chemicals” — in the state’s drinking water.

There are thousands of PFAS. The two most-studied of the group have been linked to cancers and other ailments and were a focus of the sampling, along with 23 other PFAS.

The water sources selected for the first round of testing were believed to be the most at-risk for contamination, using federal and state data that tracks the companies that have used or stored PFAS, areas where firefighting foam that contains PFAS was used, and others, said Corey McCoid, supervisor of the DNR’s Water Supply Operations.

None of the detections exceeded a non-mandatory federal guideline for the two most prominent PFAS, although the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to revise that health advisory to be more strict and is considering mandatory regulations.

“Overall, we’re glad that it’s currently not above the health advisory,” McCoid said, “but as the EPA is looking to change that health advisory, I suspect we’ll have some facilities at that point in time that will be affected.”

Chief among them is Central City, where the DNR found PFAS subject to the advisory in combined concentrations of 61 parts per trillion, which approaches the guideline of 70 parts per trillion. The city has stopped using water from a contaminated well — except in cases of emergency need — and a DNR investigation is underway to determine the source of the contamination.

Kammerer Mobile Home Park, near Muscatine, might also be affected. The DNR found concentrations of 29 parts per trillion in its water.

The other cities with detections of the two PFAS in finished drinking water include:

— Ames Water Treatment Plant: 9.6 parts per trillion

— Burlington Municipal Waterworks: 7.2 parts per trillion

— Camanche Water Supply: 12 parts per trillion

— Iowa-American Water Company, in Davenport: 6 parts per trillion

— Keokuk Municipal Water Works: 4.3 parts per trillion

— Muscatine Power & Water: 7.6 parts per trillion

— Rock Valley Water Supply: 2.1 parts per trillion

— Sioux City Water Supply: 9.2 parts per trillion

— Tama Water Supply: 5.5 parts per trillion

— West Des Moines Water Works: 5.3 parts per trillion

Cedar Rapids and Iowa City treated water did not have detectable amounts, but each city had a well that did. Contaminated water from a well can be diluted in larger cities by uncontaminated water from other wells.

McCoid expects to test roughly 60 more water supplies in the coming months. Some of those will be in areas near the other detections. The cities with the detections in their finished water are required to test the water quarterly and report the results to the DNR.

The water supplies with no detectable amounts of the main PFAS in their treated drinking water included:

Adair County

Greenfield Municipal Utilities

Adams County

Corning Municipal Water Department

Appanoose County

Rathbun Regional Water Association

Black Hawk County

Waterloo Water Works

Buena Vista County

Sioux Rapids Water Department

Butler County

Greene Municipal Water Supply

Cedar County

HWH Corporation, Tipton

Clarke County

Osceola Water Works

Clay County

Spencer Municipal Water Utility

Decatur County

Lamoni Municipal Utilities

Leon Water Supply

Delaware County

Big River United Energy, Dyersville

Manchester Water Supply

Dickinson County

Central Water System, Okoboji

Milford Municipal Utilities

Spirit Lake Waterworks

Franklin County

Hampton Municipal Water Works

Guthrie County

Panora Water Works

Hardin County

Eldora Water Supply

Iowa Falls Water Department

Harrison County

Missouri Valley Water Supply

Ida County

Ida Grove Water Utility

Iowa County

Amana Society Water System North

Jasper County

Colfax Water Supply

Prairie City Water Works

Johnson County

Iowa City Water Department

Lake Ridge

University Water System, Iowa City

Lee County

Fort Madison Municipal Water Works

Linn County

Cedar Rapids Water Department

Hiawatha Water Department

Lisbon Water Supply

Louisa County

Wapello Municipal Water Works

Madison County

Winterset Municipal Waterworks

Mahaska County

Mahaska Rural Water, New Sharon

Mitchell County

Saint Ansgar Water Supply

Muscatine County

Mark Twain Meadows Homeowners

Page County

Clarinda Water Plant

Shenandoah Water Department

Palo Alto County

Graettinger Municipal Water Supply

Polk County

Des Moines Water Works

Pottawattamie County

Council Bluffs Water Works

Country Estates Mobile Home Park

Poweshiek County

Montezuma Municipal Water Supply

Sac County

Wall Lake Water Supply

Scott County

Petersen Properties

Shelby County

Harlan Municipal Utilities

Sioux County

Hawarden Water Supply

Rural Water System #1

Union County

Creston Water Supply

Wapello County

Eddyville Municipal Water Department

Ottumwa Water Works

Warren County

Carlisle Water Supply

Washington County

Kalona Water Department

Winneshiek County

Freeport Water District, Decorah

Woodbury County

Sergeant Bluff Water Supply

