Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds approves final bills from the 2023 legislative session

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed 65 bills into law late Thursday afternoon, signed another into law with a line item veto and vetoed one bill entirely.

The flurry of signings marks the end of work on the 2023 legislative session, as Reynolds finished a day before the final deadline to sign measures passed in 2023. Reynolds’ stamp of approval on the dozens of bills is the final step in a productive year for Iowa Republicans: Laws already enacted from the 2023 session include Reynolds’ private school scholarship program to a ban on gender-affirming care for minors to Iowa’s child labor laws changes on hours and permitted fields.

Still, many high-profile bills remained unsigned before Thursday. That includes all of the budget bills passed allocating more than $8.5 billion of state spending — and accounts for government reorganization changes approved through Reynolds’ agency restructuring law signed in April.

Reynolds vetoes lone bill

The only bill the governor vetoed Thursday was Senate File 388, legislation that would have clarified the Office of Chief Information Officer is only required to follow federal guidance when allocating federal funds. The OCIO is responsible for bringing high-speed broadband to rural areas of the state.

Reynolds said she opposed the measure because it requires the office to only abide by the “often-lower standards defined by the federal government,” and because it limits flexibility to instead follow higher-speed standards set at a state level when using federal funds to create or improve broadband infrastructure in rural areas of the state.

Item veto drops consent for court-appointed attorneys

Reynolds also item-vetoed Section 8 in Senate File 563, the judicial branch spending bill. The provision required courts to obtain the consent of a non-contract attorney before appointing them to represent an indigent individual in court.

“All attorneys owe a duty to the legal profession to accept such an appointment if needed,” Reynolds wrote in the veto message to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. “And of course, this change creates the possibility that if no attorneys consent, indigent individuals will be left without legal representation. That possibility would truly bring about the crisis forewarned by some.”

The justice system budget also included a $2.6 million bump to raise pay and travel cost reimbursements for contract attorneys representing indigent defendants as the state looks to make up for its shortage of indigent defense attorneys.

While these payments increased, House Republicans were still dissatisfied with the $212.5 million judicial budget for failing to include the funds to hire four new district associate judges to work through the massive backlog of cases in Iowa’s system.

“It is what it is,” Rep. Brian Lohse, R-Bondurant said during floor debate. “We won what we could win. And we survive to live another day. We will continue to work and fight for the resources that the judicial branch needs in order to provide justice to Iowans.”

Here’s some of the other high-profile bills signed into law Thursday:

New law limits auditor’s access to information

Iowa Auditor of State Rob Sand said Senate File 478, legislation Reynolds signed Thursday, puts the state’s bond rating and billions in federal aid at risk.

“Governor Reynolds ignored a bipartisan group of oversight and accounting professionals opposed to the bill, as well as members of her own party who voted against it,” Sand said in a news release. “More importantly, she ignored Iowans who want to know how their tax dollars are spent.”

The law will limit the state auditor’s ability to access personal information, such as medical records or student grades, during investigations. If the state government entity disputes the need for the auditor’s office to access that information, the new law will have a board of arbitration decide whether the requested information is necessary to perform the audit.

This measure limits the office’s ability to file subpoenas, and Sand said it is unfairly weighted against him. Three members will sit on the board of arbitration: two members appointed by the involved parties, and a third member appointed by the governor.

Sen. Mike Bousselot, R-Ankeny, argued that there have been issues in the past with Sand invading Iowans’ privacy through audits. Sand, the only Democrat to hold an elected statewide office in Iowa after the 2022 midterm election, said the bill was politically motivated.

Former U.S. Comptroller General David Walker and the National State Auditors Association wrote letters to lawmakers during the session asking them not to pass the bill, as it may put federal funds at risk. But Bousselot said the changes will not inhibit the office’s ability to perform audits.

“The watchdog still has teeth,” Bousselot said. “It’s just making sure that those teeth aren’t getting sank into something they shouldn’t be in, which is Iowans’ most personal and private information information.”

State requires in-person caucuses

The governor also signed a measure requiring Iowa’s political parties to hold in-person caucuses for the presidential nominating process. The legislation, House File 716, was introduced after the Democratic National Committee kicked Iowa from its first-in-the-nation position, and the Iowa Democratic Party announced its plans to move to a mail-in caucus system.

Republican lawmakers said Iowa Democrats’ presidential preference card system would count as a primary under New Hampshire’s state law, and would trigger the Granite State’s law to hold the first primaries in the country. Iowa Democrats have vowed to hold their caucuses the same day as Republicans in 2024 — if New Hampshire decides to move its primaries ahead of Iowa Democrats, it would also move ahead of the Iowa Republican caucuses.

Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann thanked Reynolds for signing the bill to keep the Iowa caucuses first and “cement Iowa’s commitment to the nearly half-century old agreement with the other carveout states.”

“Hopefully, today’s bill signing by the governor will mark an end to the Iowa Democrats pushing and then doubling down on an ill-advised, primary-in-all-but-name caucus proposal,” Kaufmann said in a news release. “The fate of middle Americans having a voice in selecting our next president depends on it.”

Iowa Democratic Party chair Rita Hart said in a news release Thursday that Republicans were meddling in Democrats’ party business. While Democrats and Republicans worked together for many years to preserve the Iowa caucuses, Hart said the legislation ends “decades of bipartisanship.”

“No political party can tell another political party how to conduct its party caucuses,” Hart said in a statement. “Iowa Democrats will do what’s best for Iowa, plain and simple.”

Hart said she was “not paying a lot of attention” to the legislation in early May, and said the party was committed to making the caucuses more accessible. She reiterated that promise after Reynolds signed the measure into law.

Other Democrats said the measure may violate the First Amendment by limiting Democrats’ freedom of assembly and ability to petition the government. Scott Brennan, an Iowan on the DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee, told reporters in May he expected the measure to be challenged in court if it became law.

New SNAP requirements, tests

Another measure, Senate File 494, puts new asset and income requirements on Iowans seeking public assistance through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) program. Under the new law, Iowa households will have an asset limit of $15,000 to remain eligible for SNAP benefits, excluding the values of a car, home and $10,000 in value of a second household car.

The measure adds a new income restriction to accessing SNAP benefits, requiring that households earn 160% or less than the federal poverty level to qualify. Additionally, for SNAP as well as Medicaid and other public assistance programs, recipients will have to go through a new identity verification process online or by phone regularly to continue receiving assistance.

The Legislative Services Agency estimated more than 10,000 recipients — including 8,000 on Medicaid, 600 with Children’s Health Insurance and 2,800 receiving SNAP — would lose benefits not necessarily because they do not qualify for aid, but because their applications have discrepancies.

The changes are predicted to save nearly $8 million annually beginning in fiscal year 2027, but would cause a loss of $42 million in federal funding for public assistance programs. Matt Unger, CEO of Des Moines Area Religious Council’s (DMARC) coalition of 15 food pantries, called for Reynolds to reject the measure. The beginning days of April were among the busiest in the organization’s 50-year history, he said.

“This is typically the time of year where we’re at the bottom of our annual trend line,” Unger said.

While Reynolds approved the new requirements and limits on public assistance programs, she and the Iowa Economic Development Authority also announced their plans Wednesday to put $5 million toward food banks and food pantry networks in Iowa in a one-time allocation.

