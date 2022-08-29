Iowa State Patrol, CBPD concentrate efforts on reduced speed construction zone

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — According to an email from the Iowa State Patrol, the agency's Commerical Motor Vehicle Unit and the Council Bluffs Police Department "participated in a joint project in and around Pottawattamie County with an emphasis on Interstate 29 at the 53-mile marker (near 9th Avenue in Council Bluffs) in the reduced speed Construction Zone (35mph)."

The law enforcement effort took place on Aug. 24 and Aug. 25. According to ISP, there has been an increase in accidents near that location in the reduced speed zone.

Motorists, says ISP, have been traveling at high rates of speed through areas with reduced speed limits. This creates a "dangerous combination" and the enforcement effort, they say, is an attempt to get traffic to slow down.

See results from those two days for both agencies:



313 total traffic stops

277 total speed citations

12 seatbelt citations

1 narcotic arrest

1 wanted person apprehended

197 written warnings

4 motorist assists

90 commercial motor vehicle inspections conducted

20 of those inspections resulted in an OUT OF SERVICE violation

The fastest speed that was stopped was 86 mph in a 35 construction zone.

