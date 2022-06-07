Watch
UPDATE: Iowa Western Community College lockdown ended, police were looking for suspect in car theft

Posted at 10:53 AM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 12:01:16-04

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — UPDATE 10:59

The Iowa Western campus in Council Bluffs was on lockdown Tuesday morning. Just before 11 a.m. a campus alert was sent saying that lockdown had ended and that normal activities could resume.

According to Pottawattamie County dispatch, police were on the scene looking for a suspect who reportedly stole a vehicle.

This is a developing story.

