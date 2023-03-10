IRS opening its Omaha office on Saturday to answer taxpayer questions

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Taxpayers can get face-to-face help from the IRS tomorrow without an appointment.

The agency is opening its office in Omaha and elsewhere around the country to help people this filing season.

They'll answer tax questions, help with letters from the IRS or identify verification. The agency hopes the extra day makes a difference for taxpayers.

“Opening the office, the IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center, this Saturday we hope will allow people who normally work and won't get a chance to get away, the opportunity to sit down with someone face-to-face at the IRS without an appointment to take care of their issues,” said Christopher Miller, IRS spokesman.

Miller emphasizes that they are not doing tax return preparation, but you'll find resources about where to do that at IRS.gov.

