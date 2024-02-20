IT'S A BOY: Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium announces birth of fifth elephant calf

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium announced an addition to it's elephant herd. A male elephant calf was born Sunday morning – the fifth calf born at the zoo in the last two years.



The newborn joins half-siblings Eugenia, Sonny, Mopani, and Amandra.

The birth of the total number of elephants in the herd to ten.

The Elephant Family Quarters will be temporarily closed to the public to allow Omma, the mother, and the herd some quiet time to bond with the calf before reopening.

“With this calf, our herd is entering a new chapter,” said Ryan Sears, the Zoo’s curator of large mammals. “Growing our herd by five in just two years is a significant achievement. Not only for us, but for the populations of African elephants within zoos everywhere. Our Zoo is helping to ensure a diverse population of elephants for years to come.”

The five calves share the same father, 23-year-old Callee, who was moved to another zoo in May as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ African Elephant Species Survival Plan.