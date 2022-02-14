Jason Aldean to bring his Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour to Omaha in August

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Just under six months from now, country musician Jason Aldean will be in downtown Omaha at the CHI Health Center for a stop on his Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour. On Aug. 5, ACM and CMA Awards Entertainer of the Year will take the stage with openers Gabby Barrett, John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver.

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow for the Macon, Georgia-born singer-songwriter's fan club, known as "Aldean's Army," and general purchase will become available on Friday at 10 a.m. here. The tour will include 34 stops around the country.

In addition to his 2018 win for Entertainer of the Year, Aldean's most recent attention-getting song was "Drowns the Whiskey" featuring Miranda Lambert. Aldean is far from new to star-studded country music collaborations and has worked with Rascal Flatts, Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood.

The ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade award winner has traveled his fair share of dirt roads since his career took off in 2005 and has toured as a headlining performer every year since 2010. Other chart-topping hits of Aldean include "She's Country," "Big Green Tractor," "Tonight Looks Good On You," and "Lights Come On."

