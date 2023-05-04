JDRF gala tops $2 million in donations for type 1 diabetes research

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — JDRF held a gala two weeks ago to raise money for type 1 diabetes research and now they have the final tally of how much they raised.

The organization says local businesses and community members gave more than $2.2 million during the one-night gala “Better Together."

The funds came from the silent and live auctions as well as donations.

The money will go towards research with the goal of finding breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat type 1 diabetes.

KMTV is proud to be a sponsor of the event: Omaha moms are 'better together' in fight against type 1 diabetes

Omaha moms are 'better together' in fight against type 1 diabetes

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.