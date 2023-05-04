Watch Now
JDRF gala tops $2 million in donations for type 1 diabetes research

Grand total of JDRF gala is more than $2 million
Posted at 5:28 PM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 18:28:51-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — JDRF held a gala two weeks ago to raise money for type 1 diabetes research and now they have the final tally of how much they raised.

The organization says local businesses and community members gave more than $2.2 million during the one-night gala “Better Together."

The funds came from the silent and live auctions as well as donations.

The money will go towards research with the goal of finding breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat type 1 diabetes.

