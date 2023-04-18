Omaha moms are 'better together' in fight against type 1 diabetes

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Jill Rotella and Pam Beninato have been friends for a long time. But two years ago, when Pam's son, Dominic, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes — 12 years after Jill's son, Louie, was diagnosed, the dynamic between the Omaha moms changed.

"When you don't know somebody and their child's diagnosed, it's hard," Jill explained.

"When you know somebody and their child's diagnosed, you can almost feel the pain, and so I felt the pain. You just say, 'No, no, no. Not another child.'"

Pam described the stakes of properly managing the disease.

"You give them more insulin and you're scared they're going to go too low, or they're too low, and you've got to make sure it goes up. So, you're up all night watching those blood sugars."

The Rotella and Beninato families have found community in JDRF, or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, an organization with chapters nationwide which works to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs.

After decades of fundraising, those advances are coming to the market - like the continuous glucose monitors Dominic and Louie wear. Research also led to TZIELD, which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved in 2022, to delay the onset of type 1 diabetes.

"That's only the second medication ever, as far as treatment for type 1 diabetes. The first was over 100 years ago, and that was insulin," Jill said.

The development of TZIELD, an intravenous infusion, was funded by JDRF for about 30 years. Pam said the potential value extends beyond type 1 diabetes.

"This research is so very important because it could truly impact all autoimmune disorders."

The families are hopeful for the day they'll manage less and live more. Louie is passionate about art. Dominic excels in sports.

Jill and Pam will come together as co-chairs at the JDRF One Night Gala on April 22, 2023.

3 News Now anchors Mary Nelson and Zach Williamson will also attend as emcees of the KMTV-sponsored event.

The organization's next significant fundraiser is the Omaha-Council Bluffs JDRF One Walk on October 1, 2023.

To connect with local resources, visit JDRF Nebraska-Iowa.

