JDRF urges people to reach out to US Senators in support of INSULIN Act

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the American Diabetes Association, one in four Americans who rely on insulin have rationed or skipped doses of the lifesaving medication due to the high cost.

Currently, some people must pay around $1,000 per month for insulin. With the rise in inflation, JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) is concerned that even more people with type one diabetes may be missing insulin doses.

"When you're stuck having to decide if you're going to pay for your food or your insulin or take less insulin, less than you actually need so you can make ends meet elsewhere, that's a massive problem and it's unacceptable,” JDRF Director of Government Relations Niels Knutson said.

However, there is hope for those struggling with the high costs of insulin.

It is the INSULIN Act, which would cap co-pay at $35 for those insured, removes the deductible for insulin and lowers the list price.

"Everyone acknowledges and believes that insulin affordability is a problem. The challenge is building a consensus around the same set of ideas and how to get there,” Knutson said. “It's a bipartisan bill led by Susan Collins (R-ME) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), so they're both working their respective sides, working together in collaboration for a bipartisan solution."

It needs 60 votes in the Senate to pass.

JDRF is urging people to reach out to the US Senators who represent their state. You can do so by clicking here.

