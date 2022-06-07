Joe Tess Place, a famous Omaha restaurant is set to close its doors

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A notable stop for fresh fish and all things fried, Joe Tess Place will be closing its doors. A specific date was not announced but is expected later.

The restaurant has been around since the 1930s and has been a favorite of metro area residents for generations.

3 News Now reached out to the owner of Joe Tess, who declined an interview. Reporter Zach Williamson, who says it's his favorite restaurant, was able to confirm the closure with an employee who was at the restaurant Tuesday morning

A variety of reasons were given to 3 News Now for the closure including supply issues, the COVID-19 pandemic and the high price of diesel gas.

The dining room has been closed since the start of the pandemic. It has operated as a drive-thru and takeout restaurant.

The fish market will also be closing with the restaurant.

