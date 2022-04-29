Watch
John Ezell Jr. sentenced for 2018 shooting of Omaha Police Officer Ken Fortune

Ezell was also shot by OPD, resulting in the city paying $240,000 for his medical bills
Posted at 3:42 PM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 16:42:55-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In January, John Ezell Jr. pleaded no contest to shooting Omaha Police Officer Ken Fortune during a 2018 traffic stop.

On Thursday, he was sentenced in the District Court of Douglas County on multiple felony counts including attempted assault on an officer, possession of a deadly weapon (firearm) during the commission of a felony, and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

OPD outlines OIS timeline, officers involved
Omaha Police Officer Ken Fortune.

Ezell will be required to serve his sentences for each charge consecutively, which add up to at least 96 years.

In 2018, KMTV 3 News Now reported: Fortune was working with two other gang-unit officers when they made a stop at 30th Street and Laurel Avenue. Fortune placed a stop-stick under the front tire of the car, stood up, and Ezell allegedly shot him at point-blank range hitting his radio and shoulder. Police say Ezell then shot at the other officers while fleeing, and two other officers struck him with gunfire.

Fortune recovered from his injuries.

The city was also required to cover Ezell's medical bills, totaling nearly $240,000 because he was shot by a police officer.

KMTV 3 News Now only publishes mugshots if an individual has either been convicted, pleaded guilty/no contest to a charge or is considered a danger to the public.

Read the full sentencing order below:

