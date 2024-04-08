Joshua Martin is still missing, walked away from mental health facility on Friday afternoon

28-year-old Joshua Martin was last seen three days ago. His family is concerned because, according to police, relatives say Martin functions at at the level of a 5-year-old.
- He's 5'11", 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
- Martin was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and black shorts with a gray stripe.
- Lincoln Police have received several tips, but none have led to Martin. Investigators are asking for more tips - call 402-441-6000.
The full advisory from LPD is below:
The Lincoln Police Department needs your help locating 28-year-old Joshua Martin. He was last seen walking away from a secure mental health facility at 1430 South Street on Friday around 1:30 p.m.
Joshua suffers from schizophrenia and has severe OCD that presents similar to severe autism in social interactions. According to family, he functions at the level of a 5-year-old.
He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and black shorts with a grey stripe. He is 5’11”, 200 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.
Please call dispatch at 402-441-6000 if you see him.
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.