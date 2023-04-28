Judge denies petition to declare missing Ryan Larsen dead

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A petition to declare missing La Vista boy Ryan Larsen has been denied.

In court documents filed on Thursday, the judge cited decades of Nebraska case law in his decision and said there's not enough evidence of a death.

The petition had been filed by Larsen's mother in order to move forward with a lawsuit against the La Vista school district.

Ryan, who has autism, walked out of La Vista Elementary in May of 2021 and hasn't been seen since.

