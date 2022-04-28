Jury finds Daquandre Perry not guilty of first-degree murder in 2020 shooting death of John Parks Jr.

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a news release from Berry Law, Jury members found Daquandre Perry not guilty on Wednesday of first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in the July 2020 shooting death of John Parks Jr.

Perry was charged on Dec. 7, 2020. The charges carried a life sentence if found not guilty. After less than 10 hours of deliberation, Perry was acquitted of all charges, according to the law firm.

Defense attorney Mallory Hughes said in a statement, “Our client had his constitutional rights protected by a fair and impartial jury and we couldn’t be prouder of our client and the result.”

Co-counsel Renee Mathias added, “I was so impressed with the jury’s attention and devotion during trial. They protected our client’s constitutional rights.”

On July 26, 2020, John Parks Jr. was shot by someone in a black sedan in an Omaha neighborhood while driving a minibike. According to Perry's defense counsel, prosecutors argued that Perry drove the sedan as a passenger shot at Parks.

The alleged shooter was never arrested, but the state proceeded with charging Perry.

The defense argued: that Perry was not driving the car or was involved with the shooting. Evidence presented during the trial showed the state was not able to accurately identify the exact car involved or produce solid evidence that would place Perry at the scene or in the vehicle.

“Daquandre gets to hug his family today after two long years of not seeing them,” Hughes said, “We couldn’t be happier for him and for the results.”

