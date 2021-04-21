Keep Local Alive spreads mission nationwide

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Keep Local Alive, a group working to encourage people to shop and dine locally, is expanding.

Co-founders Dave Loveland and Bobby Johnson recently finished a tour of 68 cities around the country, including Sarasota, Jacksonville, Savannah, and Denver, where they helped start Keep Local Alive chapters.

“There are communities just like this all across America,” Johnson said. “There’s locally-owned independent businesses, there’s consumers that care. Why not take it to all of these communities across the United States? The best way you can make an investment in your community is supporting the locally-owned independent businesses in your community.”

We first introduced you to KLA last September when the boost crew made a special effort to eat at Hartland BBQ in Benson.

Johnson said the mission to shop local is important to him because he said 68 cents out of every dollar stays in the community compared to 14 cents out of every dollar from a chain store.

