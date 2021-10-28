Keeping your kids (and pets) safe during Halloween; Nebraska Regional Poison center has tips

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's almost time for trick or treating, and the Nebraska Regional Poison center located at the University of Nebraska Medical Center shared some of its safety tips for this year.

The biggest is to carefully check your child's candy.

Homemade treats or anything out of their original wrapper should be thrown away unless parents know the person that was giving out the treats.

Marijuana edibles can be found in many shapes and sizes so be sure to check for that as well.

In terms of the costume, be sure it will keep your child warm, and be sure they can see well if they have a mask on.

If they can't, emphasize the importance of looking both ways before crossing the street.

While it may not always be cool, adult supervision is recommended for children that will be out and about.

Lastly, be careful with glowsticks, and be sure to wash off any makeup, paint, or fluorescent hair spray before sending your child to bed.

As for the dog parents out there, a friendly reminder to keep candy and chocolate away from dogs as they can be very harmful.

If something does happen that could potentially harm or poison your child or pet, you can call the Nebraska Regional Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.