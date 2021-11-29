Keeping your packages secure this holiday season

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As online shopping has become more popular, so has another trend that's leaving Americans frustrated and without their orders.

According to a research study done by security.org, 49 million Americans have had a package stolen in the past 12 months.

With all those holiday deliveries set to show up in the next week or so, there are steps to take today to make sure they arrive safely.

Increasing your security measures with home security systems and cameras is one way to improve your chances of stopping porch pirates or catching them in the act.

When purchasing your items be sure to choose a secure delivery location. If your home doesn't feel as secure, have the package sent to a family member or to your work if they are okay with it.

Schedule your shipments carefully, and be aware of when your package is supposed to arrive.

Be sure that you receive a tracking number and check in on your packages throughout the delivery process so you have a good idea of where your package is and when it will arrive.

