Kellogg Company, BCTGM Union reach tentative agreement

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For nearly 60 days the hundreds of workers at the Kellogg's plant in Omaha have been on strike.

Now, that strike could be coming to an end as early as this Sunday.

The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union that represents the workers told 3 News Now late Wednesday night that a tentative agreement has been reached between the two sides.

It has been a lengthy eight-week stalemate between the Kellogg Company and the BCTGM Union.

At midnight on Oct. 5, workers went on strike after the company and the union failed to reach a new deal upon the previous contract's expiration. The biggest striking point centered on the two-tier pay system wherein some employees made more money than others while doing the same job.

A month went by with no progress. The union met with the company for two days in the beginning of November. The Kellogg Company then made some changes to its "last best final offer." That offer was declined by workers.

The company then urged employees to vote separately from the union, which workers also declined.

Kellogg, BCTGM Union reach tentative agreement: Zach Williamson is live with striking workers

On Nov. 23, Kellogg's announced that it planned to begin replacing some of its workers after negotiations fell through again.

The two sides met again Tuesday and Wednesday, and late Wednesday night a tentative agreement was reached.

Employees say they will learn more about the tentative agreement when they meet with union leaders on Friday.

All employees across the four Kellogg’s plants will vote on whether they approve the tentative agreement this Sunday.

