Kellogg's strike enters 11th week: Outcome of tentative agreement expected Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Monday marks 11 weeks since hundreds of workers at the Kellogg's plant in Omaha went on strike.

There is a chance that the strike could come to an end Tuesday.

Workers from all four of the Kellogg Company plants in the United States voted on whether or not to approve a second tentative agreement.

This comes after the union rejected a previous tentative agreement on Dec. 7.

Local union president Dan Osborn says he felt 50-50 going into the last vote and feels that way again about this one.

In the new offer, the company added the increased cost of living, $1.80 per hour, for transitional employees, along with a one-time $1.35 raise.

Kellogg's is also offering full-time employees a $1.10 raise on top of the 3% increase from the first tentative agreement.

Osborn says there's been no movement on the two-tier system and no cap on the number of transitional employees.

Right now, only 3% of transitional employees are moved up to become full-time employees each year.

"In Omaha, that means about 15 transitional will move up each year. So, if there are 130 transitionals and your seniority of that is at the very bottom, it can still potentially take 8 to 9 years for those people to move up," Osborn said.

Osborn says it's hard to know if the union members will approve the tentative agreement.

Some are set on voting no, while others just want to get back to work.

The strike has been even more difficult because of the winter months and holidays.

But Osborn says they had a Christmas card drive and thanks to all the donations, every union member's child 18 and under will receive a $50 gift card.

All members received a $150 bonus from the union's relief fund on top of strike wages.

3 News Now will report on the outcome of the tentative agreement on Tuesday.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.