Kellogg's strikers say they have not yet reached an agreement with the company

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to an email from BCTGM union, which represents Kellogg's employees, there is no deal yet between the striking union and the Kellogg Company.

The email to union members read:

"We met for the last time today. We again agreed to negotiate later than our usual end time in hopes we could get something we can recommend. Negotiations ended at 5:19 p.m. after the company gave us their last best and final offer. That offer did not achieve what we were asking, a pathway to fully vetted workers without takeaways. The company said they would get off their 2-tier and get to a pathway, but they could not find a fully benefitted way to achieve this. With this issue, we were unable to address the other items that are still on the table. We cannot recommend this offer and will not bring it back for the membership to vote on. We agreed that we will not have concessions and that is all their last offer was."

