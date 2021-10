OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Kellogg's strike has now extended over two weeks. In Omaha, workers have been present at all six of the plant's gates around the clock.

3 News Now reporter Zach Williamson spent a night with some of the workers on strike to give us an in-depth look at what the strike looks like overnight, and why the workers are so displeased with the company.

RELATED: Reporter Zach Williamson spent early morning hours with striking workers Kellogg's factory in Omaha