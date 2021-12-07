Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kellogg's union rejects tentative contract agreement; strike continues

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright AP Photo/Grant Schulte
<a href="https://newsroom.ap.org/detail/KelloggStrike/5e328d6fdc204a448b01aa916935f9ed">AP Photo/Grant Schulte</a>
Kellogg’s employees on strike at all U.S. cereal plants
Posted at 9:42 AM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 10:42:48-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The BCTGM RTEC labor union that represents Kellogg's workers, including in Omaha, has "overwhelmingly" rejected the tentative contract agreement between the company and the union, union leaders tell 3 News Now.

More details are to come.

RELATED: Kellogg's workers await voting results on tentative agreement

KELLOGGS STRIKE LATEST

Kellogg's strike continues in Omaha

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018