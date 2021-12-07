Kellogg's union rejects tentative contract agreement; strike continues

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The BCTGM RTEC labor union that represents Kellogg's workers, including in Omaha, has "overwhelmingly" rejected the tentative contract agreement between the company and the union, union leaders tell 3 News Now.

More details are to come.

RELATED: Kellogg's workers await voting results on tentative agreement

KELLOGGS STRIKE LATEST

Kellogg's strike continues in Omaha

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.