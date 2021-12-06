Kellogg's workers await voting results on tentative agreement

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Tuesday marks nine weeks since hundreds of workers at the Kellogg's plant in Omaha went on strike.

On Sunday, the workers voted on a tentative deal that could put the strike to an end.

Now they await the results of the vote in which roughly 1,400 workers across Kellogg's four plants cast.

If approved, the tentative agreement would be a five-year deal between the two sides.

The company says it would give senior workers a three-percent raise with yearly cost-of-living wage increases.

It would also create a faster path for transitional employees to receive legacy employee wages and benefits.

While the new deal is better than previous offers, employees say the vote could go either way.

They told 3 News Now Monday morning that they aren't happy with the wording of the deal, saying it feels like the company could go back on some of the key striking points.

There is also still no timeline or time limit for a transitional employee to become a legacy employee.

The deal came in the fourth meeting between the two sides. This is the first time the union has brought back a deal for the workers to vote on.

The BCTGM Union says we won’t know the result of the vote until late Tuesday night at the earliest.

If approved employees could be back at work as early as next week. If not, they will remain on the picket lines.

