Kirk Penner appointed to Nebraska Board of Education; Critics decry views

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Kirk Penner of Aurora was named as Gov. Pete Ricketts choice for the Nebraska State Board of Education last week.

Penner will replace Patricia Timm, who retired in October for health reasons. He will represent District 5 on the board, a rural district that includes Aurora, Beatrice, Seward, Wahoo and York.

Penner served for 16 years on the Aurora Public Schools Board of Education, according to the governor's press release. He's a businessman, distributing bathing systems for health care settings at Penner Manufacturing and Penner Patient Care.

He ran to replace Adrian Smith in Nebraska's 3rd congressional district. He said in a March 2018 debate: "We need to get the federal and state government out of education, period."

He lost that nomination, getting roughly a quarter of the vote in the Republican primary.

“Kirk Penner is an active, well respected member of the Aurora community," Ricketts said in a statement to 3 News Now. "He has 16 years of experience on the Aurora Public Schools Board of Education under his belt. Kirk’s views on education represent the views of the majority in District 5: that Nebraska’s students are best served when parents, local educators, and local school boards are in the driver’s seat."

Jane Kleeb, chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, called Penner "extreme."

"It puts an exclamation point on the reason why Democrats are nervous that Governor Ricketts and a petition out there throughout the state wants the governor to actually appoint the entire State Board of Education," she said.

Kleeb refers to tweets that show Penner comparing "the holocaust to wearing masks and getting the COVID vaccine," and pushing skepticism of the 2020 election results.

Educate yourself. Make your own decision. I have not heard this presentation but will take the time to listen. @NTVsSteveWhite will you be there or is @NTVNEWS just happy to parrot Adam Morfield and Jane Kleebs CivicNE talking points? @NewsregisterANR pic.twitter.com/D6I1g7UwkZ — Kirk Penner (@KirkPenner) December 15, 2021

"What we have seen the Republican party do over the past year make school boards and the State Board of Education very politically divisive topics," Kleeb said. "Whether that's talking when we were simply talking about sex health ed or whether that's talking about diversity curriculum, the Republicans are using this as a wedge to try to win elections."

Seeing Red Nebraska also circulated tweets highlighting anti-transgender views.

A medical doctor with pronouns in his bio has zero credibility. ZERO. — Kirk Penner (@KirkPenner) November 23, 2021

This is me! And I get some pronouns! Watch for :33. What a great day! pic.twitter.com/T8oAlKWAIM — Kirk Penner (@KirkPenner) September 18, 2021

Penner declined comment for this story. He said he is not avoiding an interview and would be willing to talk at a later time.

Deborah Neary, a Democrat on the board representing parts of the metro area, took a different tone.

"I'm excited for him to join our conversations," she said. "He's obviously not afraid to have conversations if he's got his views out on Twitter and I find that refreshing."

Neary said she's recently been meeting with people who don't agree with her. She said she's working on understanding on issues that jumped to the forefront when the board considered health and sex education standards earlier this year.

"His constituents are telling him something different than mine are telling me and those conversations are crucial to make sure that we're representing all Nebraskans," she said.

On Penner's 2018 quote that the government should have no role in education, Neary said he stated something many Nebraskans agree with. "It's why we have such strong local control in Nebraska. This state is too large to have statewide mandates about things."

