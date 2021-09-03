Watch
State Board of Education votes 5 to 1 to postpone new health standards

Jon Kipper (KMTV)
Posted at 11:46 AM, Sep 03, 2021
LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — The State Board of Education has decided to postpone a vote on instituting new health standards in Nebraska schools that has generated heated controversy. The vote to postpone was 5 - 1.

The public comments have been contentious. In early August, 3 News Now Reporter Jon Kipper wrote that there was "cheering, booing and loud arguments" from members of the public at one of the hearings.

On Friday morning Kipper reported that the board decided to wait before voting on the health education curriculum.

