State Board of Education votes 5 to 1 to postpone new health standards

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — The State Board of Education has decided to postpone a vote on instituting new health standards in Nebraska schools that has generated heated controversy. The vote to postpone was 5 - 1.

The public comments have been contentious. In early August, 3 News Now Reporter Jon Kipper wrote that there was "cheering, booing and loud arguments" from members of the public at one of the hearings.

On Friday morning Kipper reported that the board decided to wait before voting on the health education curriculum.

The Nebraska State Board of Education is voting soon to postpone the polarizing health and sex education standards.



Board member Patsy Koch Johns said the process and has been tenuous and interrupted from the start, and largely says covid is main reason to delay the vote. pic.twitter.com/wcUlSmcYP6 — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) September 3, 2021

One member of the crowd says "students shouldn't learn from pornography" and Neary responds back that I agree and that's why she wants pass standards, so kids don't learn about sex from pornography websites.



Things begin getting a little out of hand. — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) September 3, 2021

Things getting a little odd. Board member Robin Stevens asks for an executive session, legal counsel suggests not doing that due to open meeting laws. Stevens says it's to protect an individual from unnecessary harm. They now break for a short break. — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) September 3, 2021

Well the motion for the State Board of Education to *not* postpone the health standards fails 3-4.



So now they're voting to actually postpone them. — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) September 3, 2021

Opponents are now reading from emails from board members that they got via the Freedom of Information Act.



The emails talk about how board members were trying to get certain people on the standards writing committee and how they were trying to get political support for them. — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) September 3, 2021

One school nurse in Hastings says kids aren't ready for the information that are in the standards.



Says schools have so many other issues and don't have time for "this crap."



"I challenge every single one of you to come to my school and help us out." — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) September 3, 2021

Now some supporters of the health standards are speaking, upset at the board for postponing the standards.



"I do not have faith you're acting in the best interests of students......Please do better." — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) September 3, 2021

After several sex ed standards supporters - we hear from Greg Brown, a UNK Professor of Exercise Science.



Brown is speaking against the 'gender identity' component. Says the standards are advancing "an ideology instead of a health education curriculum." — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) September 3, 2021

