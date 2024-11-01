KMTV Investigates: Malvern Manor's haunted history

Halloween is a night full of trick, treats, and frights. Some even say it's a day you can walk with the dead.For a special Halloween feature KMTV paid a visit to the Malvern Manor, a building filled with history and what some say are spirits.

"One of the most fascinating things in this place that people recognize is the blood splatter on the walls. This has been tested, it is human blood. If you look actually right here, there's a hand print," said Chris Case.

Paranormal investigator and president of OMNE, Chris Case, gave KMTV a tour and a history lesson. The Malvern Manor opened in the mid-1800s, it was a hotel run by a man named "The Captain."

Later it was converted into a nursing home and then later a residential care facility, before being shut down in 2005.

"This would be Hank's room here. Hank did not like kids nor did he like women especially. He used to sit out on the porch even on Halloween and he would throw rocks at little kids just, just not a very nice guy," said Case.

As we were setting up for our investigation an orb can be seen manifesting itself and darting across the bottom of the screen.

The bulk of our investigation took place in the shadow hallway. Case says it's one of the most active parts of the house. Below are question and answers from the investigation.

Marsha: Who is in the room?

Answer: Who's that with the camera?

Paul: You've probably been listening to us talking in here, do you know who this is? Can you tell us this young lady's name?

Answer: Hannah, talks to us…

The voices are captured using Box Version, a machine built by Paul Kocsis. He says he uses it as a communication vessel for those we cannot see.

Before I left I knew I had to ask a question on behalf of my coworker Katrina Markel, whose great aunt Emma lived as a resident at the Manor.

Hannah: Do any of you know a Katrina Markel?

Answer: Markel is Emma

They didn't know Katrina, but it seemed they did know Emma Markel.

