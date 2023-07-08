Knolls passageway deemed unsafe, brings up concerns for neighbors

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Just off of 108th Street between Taylor and Sahler Streets, is a pathway that has been there for more than 50 years.

Over time, the path has become deteriorated. Two years ago, the city put up a sign declaring it "unsafe for passage."

While the city recommends people don't use it, it isn't locked or closed off.

"As you can see it's actually not closed, there's just a little chain here," said Jim Milroy.

He is a resident of the Knolls neighborhood and noticed the sign a while back and decided to find out why it was there.

Milroy sent a letter to his city councilwoman, who sent him a letter from Omaha Parks and Recreation.

He said the letter didn't explain "why it's unsafe, just that they closed it and they did a study that showed nobody used it."

But Milroy was certain that the path was being used and took to the neighborhood app, Nextdoor, to see if others in his community used it.

In response to his post, many replied agreeing that the path should get fixed because they use it regularly.

Stephen Hinnerichs was one of those neighbors.

"The city has made major upgrades to the golf course and continues to, which, thank you, I appreciate that. But check out the walkway here and do the same here. It's all right here," said Hinnerichs, pointing behind him.

Members of the community have concerns that the pathway has been overlooked.

Many, including children, use the path as it connects the neighborhood to two schools and Roanoke Park.

Bob Baber, the golf manager for the city of Omaha, said people can walk on 108th Street, but neighbors are worried about their safety when walking on such a busy street.

"Those high rates of speed typically aren't safe for pedestrians to walk in that vicinity of traffic," said Hinnerichs.

Baber said the city doesn't have any concrete plans to repair the path, but that they want to keep the community safe.

"We want to make it as safe as possible, but unfortunately, you know, it's not a quick, simple fix," said Baber. "When you look at the length of the fence and the fact that it's 50 years old, and the shape it's in, and how much it's deteriorated — we're looking at tens of thousands of dollars to repair or replace it."

