KTMV co-sponsors annual Classic Rock 105.9 radiothon for Make-a-Wish

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The 16th annual Classic Rock 105.9 Radiothon for Make-a-Wish is here.

For the first year, KMTV is a co-sponsor. Also new this year: the drive to make wishes come true is happening at Scheels at Village Pointe.

The Radiothon helps grant wishes for children in Nebraska with critical illnesses. It takes place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

To make a donation, call 402-934-WISH (9474), donate in person at Scheels, or donate online by clicking here.

3 News Now anchor Mary Nelson will be at Scheels throughout Friday on Classic Rock 105.9.

