Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

KTMV co-sponsors annual Classic Rock 105.9 radiothon for Make-a-Wish

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 8:03 AM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 09:28:42-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The 16th annual Classic Rock 105.9 Radiothon for Make-a-Wish is here.

For the first year, KMTV is a co-sponsor. Also new this year: the drive to make wishes come true is happening at Scheels at Village Pointe.

The Radiothon helps grant wishes for children in Nebraska with critical illnesses. It takes place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

To make a donation, call 402-934-WISH (9474), donate in person at Scheels, or donate online by clicking here.

3 News Now anchor Mary Nelson will be at Scheels throughout Friday on Classic Rock 105.9.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018