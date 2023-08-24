La Vista car service manager gives tips for cooling off vehicle efficiently during heatwave

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — Getting into a baking hot car when it's so hot out is no fun. The service manager at Baxter Subaru of La Vista shared advice for getting the temperature down in your vehicle quickly, while also keeping your air conditioning functioning as it should.

“When it’s, you know, overheated in your vehicle the way to do (it) is roll your windows down, crank your A/C on, but make sure that re-circulate button is turned off, and then let that fresh air come inside and get chilled; and then, about five minutes after driving, then hit your recirculate button and get that cool air recycled and continue to make it colder,” said Baxter Service Manager Ross Engel.

He also recommends preventative maintenance on your car's heating and cooling system, such as changing filters, to avoid air conditioning problems during a heatwave.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.