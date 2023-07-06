La Vista City Council approves retirement of Police Chief Bob Lausten

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — The City of La Vista confirmed that two action items were approved during Wednesday night’s city council meeting involving La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten.

The police chief has been on leave after self-reporting an incident in March. The city confirmed the approval of a 30-day suspension, related to a March incident in which a truck registered to Lausten was clocked at 100 miles per hour in Iowa along Highway 34. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says that a deputy turned on their overhead lights, but the truck sped off into Nebraska. It is not known who was driving the vehicle.

The council also approved a retirement transition agreement.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.