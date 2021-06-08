La Vista community to celebrate Ryan Larsen’s 12th birthday Tuesday as search continues

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Ryan Larsen went missing after he walked out of La Vista West Elementary school May 17.

He's 5’8”, 125 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Larsen is autistic but highly functioning.

He’s been missing for more than three weeks now and the leads and updates have slowly dwindled, with little information in terms of where Larsen could be.

RELATED: Police: 'Leads few and far between' in Ryan Larsen disappearance

Despite the circumstances, the community will gather Tuesday evening to celebrate Larsen’s 12th birthday.

Organizers of the Facebook group #FindRyanLarsen said it's still important to do something for Larsen’s birthday, despite him being missing now for 22 days.

La Vista police, along with other agencies including the FBI, have spent weeks looking for any sign of Larsen.

Early in the search, most of their efforts were focused at Walnut Creek Recreation Area, but Larsen was not found.

They looked in all the surrounding parks and creeks and found nothing.

Police said they have an image believed to be Larsen from outside La Vista Keno, but they are waiting for the FBI to enhance that picture to confirm.

According to La Vista resident Ryan Wedekind, the goal for celebrating Larsen's birthday is to remind him that he is loved and wanted back home.

“When he comes home, he is going to need a bunch of cards to open up and know how many people have been thinking about him, have been looking for him, love him and really want to meet him. It was something that we thought needed to be done,” said Wedekind.

La Vista police said no stone will be left unturned in the case and they are asking all in the community to keep an eye out for Larsen.

Wedekind is asking those in the community to join at Central Park in La Vista at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to help celebrate Larsen’s 12th birthday.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.