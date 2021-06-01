TUESDAY: La Vista Police provide an update on the search for Ryan Larsen

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, the La Vista Police Department provided an update on the search for Ryan Larsen. The department said Larsen was possibly spotted on surveillance footage from a La Vista business and by a nearby resident shortly after on the day of his disappearance.

The first spotting of Larsen happened on Monday, May 17, the day he disappeared, happened, when he was possibly captured on security footage by La Vista Keno.

Shortly after, a resident at the nearby Southfield Apartments is said to have seen Larsen.

The La Vista Police Department said search efforts carried out today will focus extensively on the “area north of Harrison Street between approximately 78th and 84th Streets to concentrate on the area near Ryan’s home and where he was last seen.”

About 50 officers will take part in the effort.

