La Vista Police Chief: Family of Ryan Larsen has been nothing but cooperative

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — La Vista police provided an update on 11-year-old Ryan Larsen who has been missing since Monday, May 17.

La Vista Police Chief, Bob Lautsen briefed the press and community on Friday afternoon ahead of the long weekend.

Lautsen said that the search for Ryan Larsen, who has autism, continues. La Vista police are collaborating with multiple agencies, including the FBI. He said that the behavioral health unit from the FBI's Quantico, Virginia headquarters is consulting on the case.

The chief also added that the La Vista Police Department continues to serve the community as it normally does, even as the search for Ryan proceeds.

Lautsen emphasized that Ryan's family "has been nothing but cooperative" and that law enforcement is in daily contact with his family. He said that some of the medication Ryan was taking would not be life-threatening if he missed a few doses, but that 10 days without it would cause health complications.

The police appreciate tips from the public, but rumors and "theories" that are not grounded in fact are not helpful, said Lautsen. He also said that they do not need additional search parties at this stage.

“Some of the tips that have come in really haven’t panned out,” said Lautsen.

At this point, Ryan is considered an endangered and missing child. The chief said that the search is still focused on the area around 83rd and Harrison because, in similar cases, children tend to not travel far.

Authorities are also consulting officials in Hammond, Indiana where a 12-year-old boy with autism went missing around the same time as Ryan Larsen. In the Hammond case, Kansas City boy, Kyrin Carter went missing while his family was on vacation and was pulled from the Little Calumet River 10 days later.

RELATED: Remains of missing Kansas City boy pulled from Indiana river

The briefing ended with Lautsen saying that sometimes these searches take time. He asked that people alert authorities if they see or smell something unusual. He also asked the public

for support and prayers, mentioning that Nebraska Medicine dropped off water for search crews recently.

Larsen is 5'8", 125 pounds and has autism.

Sarpy County participates in Project Lifesaver, a program for people who have a tendency to wander.

LEARN MORE: Ryan Larsen disappearance leads to increased interest in tracking bracelets

To receive a Project Livesaver tracking bracelet, contact the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office or your local law enforcement agency for more information: sarpy.gov/396/Project-Lifesaver

@lavistapolice are sharing these new photos of Ryan who has been missing since last Monday. pic.twitter.com/5512koXMba — Jessika Eidson KMTV (@JessikaEidsonTV) May 28, 2021

