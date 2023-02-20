La Vista Police Chief receives a subpoena to appear in court by Ryan Larsen's mother

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There are some new developments in the case of Ryan Larsen, the young boy from La Vista who went missing in 2021.

12-year-old Ryan, who has autism, was last seen in May of 2021 around his La Vista School. His mother has recently asked a Sarpy County judge to rule that her son is no longer missing.

A hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday where La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten has been subpoenaed to testify, according to court records.

Lausten has asked the judge to quash that subpoena, saying it is an ongoing investigation and that his testimony could jeopardize efforts to find Ryan.

As of Friday, the judge has not ruled on Lausten's request.

Tammi Larsen, the mother of Ryan Larsen, filed court documents to have Ryan officially declared dead on Jan. 10.

