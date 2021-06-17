Watch
La Vista Police seeking another person in connection to Ryan Larsen case; they are not a suspect

LVPD/KMTV
This person is not considered a suspect
LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — The La Vista Police Department issued a Tweet on Thursday afternoon saying that investigators would like to speak with the person in this security camera image. The police emphasized that this individual is not a suspect, but might have information that could aid in the search for missing 12-year-old Ryan Larsen.

Today is one month since Larsen's disappearance.

Servpro of Omaha Southwest doing its part to help find Ryan Larsen.

