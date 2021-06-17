La Vista Police seeking another person in connection to Ryan Larsen case; they are not a suspect

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — The La Vista Police Department issued a Tweet on Thursday afternoon saying that investigators would like to speak with the person in this security camera image. The police emphasized that this individual is not a suspect, but might have information that could aid in the search for missing 12-year-old Ryan Larsen.

Today is one month since Larsen's disappearance.

UPDATE: Detectives searching for 12-year old Ryan Larsen want to speak with the person seen in this photo. They are not a suspect in this case, but may be a potential witness. If this is you, or you know who this person is, please contact La Vista Police at 402-593-6407. pic.twitter.com/R9OwHAAHXL — La Vista Police (@lavistapolice) June 17, 2021

Servpro of Omaha Southwest Servpro of Omaha Southwest doing its part to help find Ryan Larsen.

Watch More