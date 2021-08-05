La Vista Salute to Summer celebration sets off this weekend

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the City of La Vista, an end-of-summer festival will be held this Friday at the City Hall Campus and at La Vista Keno.

The event is free and will include:

Car Show & Beer Garden at La Vista Keno

Inflatables and yard games

Vendors with snacks available for purchase

Community Cookout (hamburgers, hot dogs and chips)

Concert by Diamond Empire

Fireworks Show (Central Park Lake) - Lawn chairs are encouraged

Parking will be available on Park View Boulevard and free shuttle buses will be at two locations including La Vista City Park Ballfields (7629 Josephine St.) and La Vista City Centre Parking Garage (8121 City Centre Dr.). The buses will run until the fireworks show.

Virus-spread mitigation protocols will be in place and will include spacing out activities, requiring masks for employees and volunteers, hand sanitizer stations and distribution of masks for anyone who wants them.

The festival comes after the La Vista Salute to Summer events were postponed to free up resources during Ryan Larsen search.

