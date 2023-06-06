La Vista's new Astro Theater adds two more acts to lineup, including 311

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — In May, The Astro Theater announced its concert lineup starting in August, when the new venue opens. The multi-purpose theater will host indoor and outdoor shows.

On Friday, September 29, 311will perform at The Astro Amphitheater with special guests AWOLNATION and Blame My Youth. Presale tickets are available through various sources starting Tuesday, June 6. Public ticket sales begin Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. (CST) via Ticketmaster.

On Thursday, September 7, the funk-rock band Here Come the Mummiesand Perpetual Groove will play a FREE concert for the community inside The Astro. Reserved seating options are available through Ticketmaster. General Admission (GA) tickets are available at Homer’s Music and Gifts (1210 Howard Street) during regular business hours beginning Friday, June 9. There is a limit of two (2) GA tickets per person, which are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

