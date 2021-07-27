‘Last Call’ for Papillion/La Vista storm debris dropoff

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — If you’re a resident of Papillion or La Vista and still have limbs and other vegetation littering your yard from the storm that tore through the area, the final day to drop off those items at the joint-city dropoff location will be this Saturday.

Also, a reminder that our dumpsite will be open July 31 (one day only), 9am-3pm, for a last call for storm cleanup of tree and vegetative debris. If you have a damaged tree that needs to be dealt with, this is a great opportunity to dump it. Full details: https://t.co/TSJBbQHOv5 — City of Papillion (@CityofPapillion) July 27, 2021

In Omaha, Mayor Jean Stothert's office announced that tree debris collection will continue for one additional week, ending on Friday, July 30.

