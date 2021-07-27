Watch
‘Last Call’ for Papillion/La Vista storm debris dropoff

KMTV
Posted at 3:22 PM, Jul 27, 2021
PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — If you’re a resident of Papillion or La Vista and still have limbs and other vegetation littering your yard from the storm that tore through the area, the final day to drop off those items at the joint-city dropoff location will be this Saturday.

In Omaha, Mayor Jean Stothert's office announced that tree debris collection will continue for one additional week, ending on Friday, July 30.

