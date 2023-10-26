Law enforcement joined the Jewish Federation of Omaha to discuss keeping the Omaha Jewish community safe

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Threats in the Jewish community are not new but are growing. That's what James Donahue of the Jewish Federation of Omaha said about the war in Israel and how it's impacting people here.

The federation and local law enforcement briefed the press about how they're working to keep the Jewish community safe within the Omaha metro. Donahue said he sees about nine to ten threats a week which he passes on to police.

"The hate mail, the antisemitic voicemails, you know, and they're just more prevalent now because people are reporting them more,” said Donahue.

He said the help from law enforcement has been incredible.

To report anything concerning make a report directly to the Jewish Federation of Omaha or to Nebraska's suspicious activity reporting site.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.