Lawsuit against Governor Jim Pillen over the McCook ICE detention center facility has been dismissed

MCCOOK, Neb. — A lawsuit against Governor Jim Pillen regarding the use of the Work Ethic Camp in McCook as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center has been dismissed.

Former state lawmaker Dianna Schimek is one of the plaintiffs in the case. Schimek believed Pillen exceeded his authority under state law by allowing the federal government to use the facility.

When the suit was filed last fall, Pillen asserted the court lacked jurisdiction and the plaintiffs lacked standing.

Attorneys representing the plaintiffs say they will likely appeal the decision.

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