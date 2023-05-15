Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lawsuit filed by Ryan Larson's mother against Papillion La Vista Community School District alleges negligence

Ryan Larson has been missing since May 17, 2021
Tammi Larsen, the mother of a La Vista boy who has been missing since 2021, has filed a civil lawsuit against the Papillion La Vista Community School District.
Posted at 6:56 PM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 19:56:23-04

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — Tammi Larsen, the mother of a La Vista boy who has been missing since 2021, has filed a civil lawsuit against the Papillion La Vista Community School District.

Ryan Larsen was 12 years old when he walked out of La Vista West Elementary School during the school day.

He had previously been diagnosed with a seizure disorder, autism and Tourette's syndrome.

The complaint claims the district was negligent in supervising Ryan, leaving him alone even when he had a history of running away from school and that a school employee didn't attempt to stop him from leaving when spotted.

Tammi Larsen's petition to declare him legally dead was denied in Sarpy County Court in April.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018