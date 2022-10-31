Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland extending season

ASHLAND, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, a spokesperson for the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park announced they're extending their season due to the mild fall weather Nebraska is experiencing.

They will remain open daily through Nov. 6 and after that, the Wildlife Safari Park will be open on Saturdays and Sundays as weather permits.

Hours change to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Nov. 1.

See the safari park's full release below.

“The mild fall is allowing all of us to enjoy the Wildlife Safari Park a bit longer this year,” said Gary Pettit, superintendent of the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park. “The colors and the change of seasons is beautiful so we hope many people will find some time to come out and enjoy.”

To plan a visit, the Park recommends checking WildlifeSafariPark.com and social media channels to double-check the schedule as the season progresses and the weather changes.

The price for adults, ages 12 to 64, is $9. The price per child, ages 3 to 11, is $7, and a senior’s admission, ages 65 and older, is $8. Military personnel receive $1 off in all categories. Wildlife Safari Park Memberships are available for $65 or as an add-on to your Omaha Zoo membership for $55. A Safari Park Membership is good for one year from date of purchase.

Named the “Best Safari Park” in the country for 2022 by USA TODAY 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards, the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park offers four miles of drive-through North American wildlife viewing from the comfort of your own vehicle. Visitors will see a variety of animals in their natural habitats, including more than 60 American elk spread across the 50-acre Elk Meadow and a 10-acre wetlands area with American white pelicans.

Visitors can explore Prairie Dog Town, and see other animals, such as white-tailed deer, Sandhill cranes, trumpeter swans and bison, the largest terrestrial and heaviest land animals in North America. Guests also can explore two miles of hiking trails. By visiting Wildlife Safari Park, visitors are not only supporting conservation efforts such as its Cheetah Breeding Center, but also efforts around the planet.

