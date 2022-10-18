Lincoln City Council approves alcohol sales at Husker basketball games

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — College hoops are just about ready to start up later this month and fans of Husker men’s and women’s basketball will be able to drink alcohol in Pinnacle Bank Arena this year.

Regents approved alcohol sales at basketball games last month and the Lincoln City Council unanimously approved amending the liquor license agreement on Monday evening.

Staff for PBA said it has hired more security and concession staff and that it will limit customers to two beers per order.

The first chance fans can partake is this coming Sunday with a men’s exhibition against Chadron State. The Big Red women's team starts play the week following on Oct. 30, with an exhibition against Washburn.

