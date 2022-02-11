NU Board of Regents votes unanimously to begin a process that would allow alcohol at sporting events

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — It won't immediately change anything, but the University of Nebraska Board of Regents voted unanimously on Friday to continue a process that could eventually allow alcohol sales at sporting events on the university system's campuses.

NU President Ted Carter pointed out during the meeting that this vote won't lead to immediate change or mean that there will be alcohol sold this fall at Husker football games. However, Jon Kipper reports that alcohol will be sold at the Big Ten wrestling tournament in March.

Regent Jim Pillen mentioned that alcohol is already sold at UNO's Baxter Arena and that he wants a consistent policy at the three universities.

The Friday meeting also included a sometimes passionate public debate over ending the philosophy major at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Nebraska Regents are minutes/hours away from voting on the first steps of allowing alcohol at Nebraska athletics events.



I’ll be updating this thread as info comes in: pic.twitter.com/JrCqMKyCYa — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) February 11, 2022

They will soon vote on the next step of this: Allowing alcohol at the Big 10 Wrestling Championships in Lincoln. https://t.co/TjotTJhGR5 — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) February 11, 2022

