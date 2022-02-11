Watch
NU Board of Regents votes unanimously to begin a process that would allow alcohol at sporting events

There won't be booze at football games this fall, says Ted Carter
Posted at 11:57 AM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 12:57:41-05

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — It won't immediately change anything, but the University of Nebraska Board of Regents voted unanimously on Friday to continue a process that could eventually allow alcohol sales at sporting events on the university system's campuses.

NU President Ted Carter pointed out during the meeting that this vote won't lead to immediate change or mean that there will be alcohol sold this fall at Husker football games. However, Jon Kipper reports that alcohol will be sold at the Big Ten wrestling tournament in March.

Regent Jim Pillen mentioned that alcohol is already sold at UNO's Baxter Arena and that he wants a consistent policy at the three universities.

The Friday meeting also included a sometimes passionate public debate over ending the philosophy major at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

