Lincoln Police Department: 18-year-old from Omaha arrested on manslaughter charges after crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday morning, 18-year-old Kyvell Stark turned himself into the Lancaster County Jail and a Lincoln police investigator, according to a press release from the Lincoln Police Department.

Lincoln police say Stark is facing two counts of manslaughter and two counts of driving under the influence with serious bodily injury. Stark was allegedly under the influence of marijuana, according to police.

These charges stem from an overnight crash that happened on May 29. The crash killed 20-year-old Emily Siebenhor and 22-year-old Edith Hermosillo.

Police say that electronic data collected from Stark’s vehicle showed he was allegedly traveling close to 90 miles per hour right before the crash.

Previous story:

Update: At least two people killed, multiple hurt in Lincoln crash

