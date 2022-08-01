Lincoln police release suspect names in kidnapping and assault case; a victim has burns to face, arms, legs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday afternoon, the Lincoln Police Department (LPD) announced the arrests of two suspects in a kidnapping, assault and sexual assault case.

Chief Theresa Ewins said that the alleged incident took place near 56th Street and I-80 on Thursday evening. By Friday morning, Gage County authorities were alerted that a 26-year-old man was found walking along a road with "obvious" injuries.

The man said he was kidnapped and beaten at a warehouse in Lincoln. It is not known exactly how he got to Gage County.

“Right now there were obvious injuries when the male subject was picked up in Gage County. That consists of burns to the face, the arms, the legs, and then also several abrasions,”

Assistant Chief Jason Stille said.

During the investigation, according to Ewins, a second victim was revealed, That female victim was kidnapped and sexually assaulted. The police chief also said that this was not random and that there isn't a danger to the public.

LPD says that Lincoln resident Austin Widhalm, 26, was arrested and taken into custody on Friday on suspicion of kidnapping, first-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and false imprisonment.

The second suspect, Tanner Danielson, 30, was taken in custody in Rapid City, South Dakota at 2 p.m. on Monday. Danielson is also a Lincoln resident and police would not confirm the reason he was in South Dakota. He is also accused of kidnapping, first-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and false imprisonment.

Ewins emphasized that this case is unfolding and asked for patience from the public. She also said that they are looking for witnesses and that anyone with information can call crimestoppers or LPD: 402-441-6000.

