Lincoln Police say alcohol and speed were factors in October crash that killed 6

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Lincoln Police has concluded its investigation of the fatal crash that killed six people in early October.

Police are citing both alcohol and speed as factors that led to the crash.

On October 6, police responded to a 911 call from an iPhone recording showing the owner of the phone was in a severe crash and was not responding to their phone.

According to police, an eastbound vehicle, believed to be a black Honda Accord, struck a tree.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue transported a 24-year-old woman to the hospital in critical condition where she later died.

The other five male occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the driver as 26-year-old Jonathan Kurth.

According to police completed toxicology tests indicated Kurths BAC was .211. Police also say that electronic data collected shows that the vehicle was traveling 100 mph before the crash.

