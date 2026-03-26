LIVE BLOG: Huskers and Hawkeyes in Sweet 16

HOUSTON, Texas (KMTV) — The Huskers and Hawkeyes are facing off in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 for the first time head to head. Fans from Nebraska and Iowa are flooding into Texas to watch what will be the third game between these two teams this season.

KMTV Morning Anchor Max Williamson is in Houston following the action. Follow along with us!

Wednesday Evening: Fans arrive at the Toyota Center

Husker fans from Palmyra rolled into town just in time for some photos with the March Madness signs outside of the arena.

Wednesday: Rocco's Jell-O Shot Challenge is back

Rocco's Pizza and Cantina is bringing its famous Jell-O shot challenge to March Madness to help those impacted by devastating wildfires across Nebraska.

For the highly anticipated Sweet 16 matchup between the Huskers and Hawkeyes on Thursday, the bar is raising money for the Nebraska Wildfire Recovery Fund. For each shot customers buy, $2 will go to the fund.

Rocco's Jell-O shot challenge comes back for Sweet 16 to support the Nebraska Wildfire Recovery Fund

Thursday: It's Game Day!

Zach caught up with fans at Tom's Bar in Houston — it was looking more like Lincoln or Iowa City. Bar owners assured fans they have enough beer for 21+ fans.

Pregamin' with the Huskers and Hawkeyes in Houston

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