Reynolds: All Iowans may be eligible for COVID vaccinations in April

DES MOINES, Iowa (KMTV) — On Wednesday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds provided an update on COVID-19 in the state. Starting as early as Monday, April 5, she said all Iowans may be eligible for vaccinations.

The announcement comes after a call with the White House’s COVID-19 team, during which Reynolds said it was revealed that vaccine production is supposed to make a big leap in the coming weeks.

As to whether Iowa is ready to handle the scheduling needs if that does indeed come to fruition, she said the state is working on it “every day.”

Reynolds said expects to have a better idea about the possible vaccination surge following another call with the White House on Tuesday.

Matthew Wyant, Director of planning and development with the Pottawattamie Health Department said they are on track to meet Governor Reynolds' date, but it will be dependent on shipping.

"The date is there but that doesn’t mean the vaccine will be here, as soon as the vaccine is here we will hold those clinics we’ll get those individuals through who are anxious to get the vaccination," Wyant said. "We will do all that we can to get them through but know that April 5 is a date it is not a vaccine shipment arrival date. We have to wait until that vaccine is allotted to us and allow it to get here."

Reynolds said the distribution effort isn't of concern, but rather when the vaccines arrive. She said the projected increase is good news.

"It’s still a supply issue. We’re getting some of the vaccines now I think the numbers are really reflective of what’s coming in," Reynolds said. "It’s significant, it needs to be a reality...but right now, if we’re able to ramp up in a manner that they’re projecting...we’re ready to go. It’ll be good news for Iowans."

Reynolds also said a malfunction at a data center that houses vaccine registration information has been fixed and correct information should begin to appear on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard and the CDC’s website.

